CREDIT Market Cap Reaches $174,969.14 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $174,969.14 and approximately $15,819.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars.

