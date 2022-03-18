Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $294.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $294.00 target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDX. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

FedEx stock traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,370. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

