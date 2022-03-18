Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0335 on Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $88,955.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

