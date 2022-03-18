Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 10.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.77. 5,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 499,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,441,936 shares of company stock valued at $23,967,403 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

