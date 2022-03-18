Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.92

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 3108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

