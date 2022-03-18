Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.89.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

