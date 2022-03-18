Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to €214.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.59. 28,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

