Crowny Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $142,199.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.08 or 0.07048665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.63 or 1.00008695 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00034765 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.