Crust Market Cap Reaches $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007577 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00097011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00288127 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

