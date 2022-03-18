Cryptex Finance Price Reaches $6.64 on Exchanges (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00015919 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $825,114.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00035916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00106786 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,752 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

