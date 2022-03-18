CryptEx Hits 24 Hour Volume of $405.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $497,942.31 and approximately $405.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $5.86 or 0.00014449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

