CryptoSoul 1-Day Volume Reaches $741.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 183.8% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $728,936.48 and approximately $741.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00208022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00380089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

