CryptoTask 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,214.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $294,506.64 and approximately $12,214.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,979 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

