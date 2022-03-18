Cubiex (CBIX) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Cubiex has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $81,365.37 and approximately $12.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.42 or 0.07068765 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,796.92 or 1.00207171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034114 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

