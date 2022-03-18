Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT Lowered to $53.00 at HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 313.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

CGEM stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $2,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $30,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

