Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.90. 1,407,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

