Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

