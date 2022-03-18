Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $3.88 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.