Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,850 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,122 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the airline’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,595 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 54,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

