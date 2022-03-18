Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,136.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 49,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

