Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 748,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,140,000 after acquiring an additional 154,371 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,074. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

