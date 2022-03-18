Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Target by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.40. 15,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.62. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

