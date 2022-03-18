Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 429 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $294.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

