Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 5,455 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

