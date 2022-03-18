CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Reaches $3.32 Million

CUTcoin (CUT) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $162.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,126,619 coins and its circulating supply is 157,126,619 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

