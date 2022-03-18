CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Cut by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

