Cyba (LON:CYBA) Shares Down 2.9%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 1,549,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,060,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

