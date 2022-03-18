Cyba (LON:CYBA) Shares Down 2.9%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 1,549,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,060,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.
Cyba Company Profile (LON:CYBA)
