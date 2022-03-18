CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

CBAY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.93. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55,795 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

