Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Down 4.2%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 89,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 356,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Cypress Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$191.74 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.
About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)
Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.
