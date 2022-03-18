D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 57,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 270,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,828. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

