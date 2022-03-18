D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 347,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,344,828 shares.The stock last traded at $83.37 and had previously closed at $83.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.