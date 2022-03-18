DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $311,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

