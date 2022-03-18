DAO Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $152.17 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $152.17 million and $3.44 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07042391 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,834.71 or 0.99999306 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031918 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,948,816 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

