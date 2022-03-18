Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 4.3% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.32. Approximately 1,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,693,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

DQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

