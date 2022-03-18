Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.
Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $130.44 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.
In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
