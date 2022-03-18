Darling Ingredients Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 564% compared to the typical daily volume of 602 put options.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.
In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DAR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.