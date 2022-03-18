Darling Ingredients Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 564% compared to the typical daily volume of 602 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after buying an additional 227,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.