Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to post $368.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $384.00 million. Daseke reported sales of $333.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Daseke by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 2,411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Daseke has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.