Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $494,137.50 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DDOG stock traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,137. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average of $156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,081.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Datadog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

