David G. Golden Buys 5,472 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director David G. Golden bought 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,888.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BNED traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 841,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,244. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 54,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

