David M. Mcguire Sells 87,093 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) President David M. Mcguire sold 87,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $2,446,442.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. 133,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,636,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1,782.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 318,386 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,456,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STXB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

