Dawn Protocol Trading Down 1.2% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $127.40 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00004195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

