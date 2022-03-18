Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.35. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 50,916 shares.
The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter.
About Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
