DDKoin (DDK) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. DDKoin has a market cap of $286,350.43 and $14,785.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00206273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007502 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005102 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005073 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002393 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

