De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Shares Up 16.3%

Shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) shot up 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.17. 25,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 6,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

Get De-SPAC ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 56.42% of De-SPAC ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for De-SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De-SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.