Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $109.68 million and $2.43 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07042391 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,834.71 or 0.99999306 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031918 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.