Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.55. The company had a trading volume of 111,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.50. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $407.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

