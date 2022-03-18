DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $537,668.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.17 or 0.07048084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.93 or 0.99710759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040685 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,667,554 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.