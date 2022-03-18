DeHive Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,316.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $211,118.05 and approximately $106,316.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.07030591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.23 or 0.99835097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00040933 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

