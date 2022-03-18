Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

