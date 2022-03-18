Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 25th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.
DCTH opened at $5.98 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.57.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
